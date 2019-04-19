The FBI is investigating a shooting that happened on the Umatilla Indian Reservation Thursday evening.
Umatilla Tribal Police Public Safety Director Ray Denny said the shooting happened around 6 p.m., and that there were no fatalities. He said there was one victim who is recovering from the injuries.
Denny would not confirm how many suspects there were, or if they had been identified or arrested.
He said the incident was still under investigation, and that the tribe would not be releasing any further information.
