Snowfall for February in Pendleton has already risen to record highs. The accumulation is more than making up for the meager trace that dusted the town last month.
Jim Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said total snowfall for February as of Wednesday was 19.1 inches.
“The normal snowfall for the month of February is 3.3 inches,” he said, while the previous record for the month was 16.8 inches in 1994.
“That was mostly on one day,” he said, “when 16.1 inches fell on Feb. 24.”
Pendleton’s typical amount for the whole season is 19.8 inches. The NWS takes the measurements outside its offices near the airport in Pendleton.
Hermiston’s snowfall for the month stands at 8.8 inches, Smith said, according to the measurement at the city’s water treatment plant, which has been the official site for 20 years. The city’s record for February is 9 inches from 2014, when 4 inches fell on Feb. 7 and 5 more on Feb. 8.
Smith said weather systems have been “very active” and keeping NWS staff on the lookout for changes. The agency issued a winter weather advisory over the region, including northern Umatilla and Morrow counties, which is in effect until Thursday at 10 p.m.
That advisory warned travel could be difficult due to mix of snow, rain and freezing rain, and drivers needed to plan ahead for slippery road conditions and limited visibility.
For the latest road conditions call 511 or go online to www.tripcheck.com.
The area looks to warm up Friday with temperatures into the high 30s and lower 40s with the possibility of a rain and snow mix falling at night. Temperatures drop to the 30s on Saturday and early next week any precipitation probably will be snow, but it may not amount to much.
The recent cold spell also set a daily low temperature on Feb. 7 in Meacham, when the mercury fell to -14 degrees, toppling the record from 2001 by a full 10 degrees.
