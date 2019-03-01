Snowfall for February in Pendleton reached 32.5 inches, almost twice the previous record.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton also reported record amounts of snow for the month in other local towns.
Pendleton’s old record stood at 16.8 inches from 1994. Snowfall this February surpassed that by Valentine’s Day.
Hermiston recorded 17.6 inches for the month at the treatment plant in Hermiston’s northwest end. Assistant forecaster Ann Adams explained the Weather Service has used that locale since 1999, and before it used the airport on the opposite end of Hermiston. That site holds the record for February snowfall in Hermiston at 25 inches from 1916.
Heppner reported 31 inches of snow for the month, well past the previous best of 22.5 inches, also from 1916. And Milton-Freewater set a new monthly total with 19.8 inches. The old mark was 13.5 inches in 1993.
Snow fell more days than not during the month. Adams said counting even trace amounts, Pendleton had 22 days of snowfall and Hermiston had 19. And it was enough to shut down schools for multiple days, including Pendleton schools the last four days of the month.
Temperatures also were below normal for the month. Pendleton’s average was 27.7, 10.8 degrees below normal, with the lowest at 3 on Feb. 7. Low temperatures for the town dropped below the freezing point 25 out of the 28 days.
Hermiston averaged 27.8 for the month, 10 degrees below normal and with low temperatures below freezing 26 days.
Adams said the cold temperatures will remain through the weekend but without much chance of more snow. That could change by the middle of next week. She said another moisture system looks to be pushing in Tuesday from the south-southwest and could deliver more snow.
“But that’s still too far out for us to guesstimate amounts,” she said.
