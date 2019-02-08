PENDLETON — Shane Britton of Pendleton is serving five years on probation for abusive sexual contact on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
A federal jury in October in Portland found Britton, 43, guilty of abusive sexual contact. According to court documents, Britton molested a girl in June 2016 while staying with her and her mother at their home on the reservation near Pendleton. The girl and her mother are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon. Britton is not a tribal member.
“During his stay, Britton subjected the victim to a series of unwanted and progressively more invasive physical encounters,” the attorney’s office reported. “In a recorded interview, Britton initially denied the allegation of abusive sexual contact, but later admitted he inappropriately touched the victim.”
Britton also told officers the victim did nothing to provoke his abusive conduct.
Britton’s sentencing took place Jan. 23. In addition to the probation, the federal court ordered him to to pay $1,803 in restitution.
The FBI investigated this case in partnership with the Umatilla Tribal Police Department. Assistant U.S. attorneys Jennifer Martin and Natalie Wight prosecuted Britton.
