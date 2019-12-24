Oscar Garcia, a driver for the Fresh Alliance program, does inventory inside the CAPECO warehouse in Pendleton in 2017. A new rule, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture described as a “rule to promote work” in a press release earlier this month, targets able-bodied adults ages 18-49 with no dependents if they aren’t employed, training or volunteering for at least 20 hours each week and are receiving assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.