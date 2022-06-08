PORTLAND — A Umatilla man faces a federal charge of murder for the slaying of another man on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon announced in a press release Wednesday, June 8, it charged Kawlija Nicoah Scott, 25, on a federal criminal complaint with murder.
According to the complaint, on May 25, 2022, Umatilla Tribal Police Department officers responded to a stabbing at a residence on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton. Officers and paramedics found a man on scene who suffered multiple stab wounds, including one to his chest.
“Life-saving efforts were made, but the victim later died at a nearby hospital,” according to the press release.
Further investigation revealed that Scott had stabbed the victim in the victim’s residence before fleeing. According to the press release, witnesses observed Scott running down a nearby road and waving two knives in the air. A short time later, tribal police officers found Scott and arrested him without incident.
Scott made his initial appearance in federal court June 8 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Armistead. Scott remains in custody in the Multnomah County Jail, Portland, pending further court proceedings.
Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.
FBI with assistance from Umatilla Tribal Police handled the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley R. Cadotte is prosecuting the case.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.