PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton’s fourth attempt at securing a massive federal grant to realign the Interstate 84 Exit 209 interchange fell short, but the city already is planning to make a fifth attempt.
In a Tuesday, Dec. 21 interview, Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the U.S. Department of Transportation passed on Pendleton’s $24.4 million grant application through the federal RAISE program.
The city first applied for the grant in 2018, when it was known as the BUILD grant. While the exact scope of the ask has changed over the years, the goal has been the same: realign the interchange at Exit 209 on I-84, near Southgate/Highway 395, to alleviate congestion and safety concerns.
The price tag of doing such a project is beyond Pendleton’s budget, so for the past several years, city officials applied for the federal grant with the support of the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Patterson said the city won’t get feedback from the federal DOT until January or February on how to improve its application, but the city is planning on seeking the grant for a fifth time in 2022. Patterson said the city intends to keep applying for the grant until it can secure the funding for the project, but it's beginning to explore other options. He added that city staff publicly will discuss its options at a January city council meeting.
The issues at Exit 209 have been on the city and the Oregon Department of Transportation's radar for more than decade as the agencies have taken steps to improve traffic safety in the area. The latest version of their plan calls for the four-way intersection of Southwest Emigrant Avenue and Southwest 20th Street to be moved west, where some homes and High Desert Cannabis are now. Instituting such a change would require realigning 20th Street and building a new road to access the Exit 209 entrance and exit, among other adjustments.
Past efforts from the city to lock down the grant have included Mayor John Turner personally traveling in 2018 to Washington, D.C., to lobby lawmakers and federal officials.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.