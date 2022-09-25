WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Interior has completed replacing the term "squaw" from nearly 650 names of geographic features nationwide.

The department on Sept. 8 announced the Board on Geographic Names voted on the final replacement names for all federal landmarks and places, including waterways. The changes are in accordance with the U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Order 3404, issued Nov. 19, 2021, and affect 51 sites in Oregon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.