WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Interior has completed replacing the term "squaw" from nearly 650 names of geographic features nationwide.
The department on Sept. 8 announced the Board on Geographic Names voted on the final replacement names for all federal landmarks and places, including waterways. The changes are in accordance with the U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Order 3404, issued Nov. 19, 2021, and affect 51 sites in Oregon.
The change means Squaw Creek running through Umatilla County, Union County and Grant County, now is Taytáy Creek.
Lake County had the most changes, with 12, and Jackson County was the second most, with 10. Links to the full list and a map is available at on.doi.gov/3C45nY7.
The word has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for indigenous women, according to an announcement from the federal agency on Sept. 8.
Oregon had a similar name changing rule in effect since 2001, according to information from the Oregon Geographic Names Board. However, as of late 2001 when the federal change was announced, there were more than 50 features in the state still using the word.
In 2012, the Malheur Country Historical Society pleaded to the Malheur County Court to fight against removal of those local names that were no longer acceptable by today’s society. The reason cited by late Dr. Dorin Daniels, who was a member, cited unpronounceable names as causal for a number of issues for emergency services, such as search and rescue.
However, with technological advances and global positioning systems now at the fingertips of first responders, latitude and longitude have been provided for every one of the geographic names now federally changed.
Secretary's orders
The federal Board on Geographic Names recently took a final vote completing the last step in the historic efforts to remove the term from federal use. Haaland aimed to speed up the slow wheels of geographic name changes with Order 3404, which declared the word derogatory.
“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Haaland in the news release. “I am grateful to the members of the and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”
Since Haaland’s order, a task force worked to establish to change the names of geographic places. It included representatives from the Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, National Park Service, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, and the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service.
During the public comment period, the task force received more than 1,000 recommendations for name changes, according to the release. Nearly 70 tribal governments participated, yielding another several hundred recommendations, it states.
Proposals can continue
While the new names are immediately effective for federal use, the public may continue to propose name changes for any features, according to the Interior Department.
The renaming effort included several complexities: evaluation of multiple public or Tribal recommendations for the same feature; features that cross Tribal, federal and state jurisdictions; inconsistent spelling of certain Native language names; and reconciling diverse opinions from various proponents. In all cases, the Task Force carefully evaluated every comment and proposal.
In related matters, Secretary’s Order 3405 created a Federal Advisory Committee. It will formally receive advice from the public regarding additional derogatory terms, derogatory terms on federal land units and the process for derogatory name reconciliation, with the next steps to be announced in the coming weeks.
