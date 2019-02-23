Saturday afternoon was a pure celebration of the art and competition of dance.
Teams from nearly two dozen schools packed Pendleton's Warburg Court to compete in the 32nd annual Hearts in Motion dance competition. Hosted by Pendleton High School's Rhythmic Mode, the contest serves as a fundraiser for the team leading up to their state competition at the Moda Center in March.
"All of us in Eastern Oregon are always traveling to places like Portland or Salem, and we have to have a certain amount of competitions per season," said Rhythmic Mode head coach Debbie Kishpaugh. "It's much easier to have one locally, rather than having to travel four hours every time."
Dancers ranging from kindergarten to high school filled the afternoon with routines set to music that spanned from Lady Gaga's "The Edge of Glory" to tunes from The Greatest Showman and Grease film soundtracks.
First place trophies in the Mini Jazz and Junior Jazz divisions were awarded to Hermiston's Dance Unlimited. Pendleton's Junior Jam won first in the Mini Hip-Hop, Youth Jazz, Junior Hip-Hop, and Junior Contemporary categories. Wallowa's Ignite team took home the top prize in the Youth Hip-Hop division, and Pineville's Legacy was awarded the gold in both the Senior Hip-Hop and Senior Contemporary categories.
Hermiston High School's varsity dance team came out on top in the High School division.
Coached by Ashley Siebel, their routine, titled "Taken," is set to Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" and filled the gym with a haunting atmosphere. Dancers clothed in black and painted in ashy makeup with roots jetting from their eyes pounce on their soloist dressed in beige as she tries to flee a set resembling a Sleepy Hollow-esque forest.
"Have you ever been at the wrong place at the wrong time?" Siebel said of the show's premise. "We've all found ourselves there at one point or another."
Siebel said her team has competed at Hearts in Motion for all of the nine years that she's been their coach.
"We came here to support Pendleton," she said. "We love dancing here. Debbie and Rhythmic Mode have been so great to us for many, many years."
And Rhythmic Mode, despite being in the midst of one of their most decorated seasons, chose to abstain from the competition this year.
"We felt it was more important to host than to compete," Kishpaugh said.
In January, Kishpaugh's team was selected by the OSAA and Les Schwab Tires as the 5A team of the month. All nine of their seniors were also named as OSAA scholar-athletes — a title awarded by earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher, and by their success on the dance floor.
"We have outstanding kids and outstanding parents," said Kishpaugh. "Everyone's committed. It's like everything's in alignment."
And their accolades don't end there — two of their seniors, Vanessa Schmidt and Emily Gilsdorf, were named to the 2019 all-state team — an honor awarded to just 14 seniors in the 5A division.
"Those two grew up in the studio," Kishpaugh said of Schmidt and Gilsdorf. "They chose to leave their high schools to come to Pendleton so they could be in our team. They have sacrificed so much."
Gilsdorf, of Athena, drives 30 minutes every day to make it to their 5:30 a.m. practices. Schmidt commutes 45 minutes from Boardman.
"Rhythmic Mode gives you legitimate responsibilities," said Schmidt, 17. "You have to manage your time, homework, and sleep schedules. I feel like it really prepares you for the real world."
On Saturday, Rhythmic Mode performed their routine titled "I Am the Storm" for a gym packed with friends, family, and fans.
"It's a warriors-versus-demons concept," said Schmidt. "The idea is that you can't withstand the storm, but the warrior proves that she is the storm. It's all about fighting back and standing up to opposition."
Schmidt plays the central warrior in the routine, and it's a show they'll take to Portland for the state competition next month.
"It pushes us as dancers," said Schmidt. "It's one of the more intense shows we've ever done. It's definitely state championship-worthy, I'd say."
