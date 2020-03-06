UMATILLA COUNTY — On one hand, it’s never been a better time for electoral choice in Eastern Oregon.
The region’s congressional district and one of its legislative seats has attracted enough candidates to promise competitive contests for both the May 19 primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
But many of the prominent offices further down the ballot are getting by with just one candidate, all but assuring that some candidates will win their election before the first resident casts their vote.
These elected officials’ decisions will have an effect on issues like taxes, public safety, utilities, parks and economic development across Umatilla and Morrow counties.
But last-minute candidates aren’t unusual for these seats, and prospective politicians have until Tuesday to file.
Not much competition in city races
The Pendleton City Council got its first competitive race on Feb. 28 when self-employed publicist Sally Brandsen filed for the open Ward 2 seat.
A Pendleton High School graduate, Brandsen has a bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University and a master’s degree from George Fox University.
Brandsen joins Walla Walla, Washington, land use planner Melissa Shumake in the race for the North Hill ward. The seat was opened by the death of Scott Fairley, and the council decided to appoint former Councilor Chuck Wood to the seat over Shumake. At the time of his appointment, Wood said he doesn’t intend to run for another term and could step aside after the election.
So far, the rest of the city council races are uncontested.
As of Thursday afternoon, no challengers have filed to run against Mayor John Turner, who is seeking a second term. Pendleton hasn’t had a competitive mayoral race since 2014, when former Mayor Phillip Houk won his first term.
Beyond Ward 2, the rest of the council races are also uncompetitive. Ward 3 Councilor Dale Primmer and at-large Councilor Paul Chalmers are currently running uncontested, while Kevin Martin, a retired U.S. Forest Service employee, is running unopposed to replace the retiring Becky Marks in Ward 1.
In an email, City Recorder Andrea Denton said it was difficult to gauge how much interest there was in council elections beyond the people who have already filed.
“The forms are available in the front office, where staff tell me that only a handful of people have picked it up from there,” she wrote. “However, it’s also available on our website, so I have no idea how many might have downloaded forms from there.”
On the other side of Umatilla County, the mayoral race is also fairly quiet.
Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann is seeking reelection, and after winning a three-way race for his first term in 2012, he hasn’t faced any competition since.
Drotzmann won’t share the ballot with any other Hermiston City Council candidates because the council’s at-large race, where all candidates will compete for four spots on the council, won’t be until November.
Plenty of competition at county level
The race for Position 3 on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is one of the few races that doesn’t lack competition.
The field to replace the retiring Bill Elfering remains at five, and if no one drops out, it would be the largest commission race since a 2013 special election.
Four of the candidates — sales executive Dan Dorran, Hermiston School Board member Mark Gomolski, business owner Jonathan Lopez and business owner Patricia Maier — are from Hermiston while the fifth, canvasser HollyJo Beers, is from Milton-Freewater.
This will be the first election using the county’s new election system, which will see the top two candidates advance to a run-off in November, regardless of victory margin.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s race, where two-term sheriff Terry Rowan is running for reelection unopposed, isn’t getting the same amount of attention.
If no one else files for the office, it would be the first uncontested race of Rowan’s career. A former undersheriff, Rowan emerged from a three-person field to win the office in 2012 and fought back a challenge from Pendleton Police Department Cpl. Ryan Lehnert in 2016.
Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack is facing his own electoral challenge from Boardman Police Department Sgt. Mark Pratt, and the pair will square off in May.
There are several other contested elections in Morrow County.
Three candidates — Joseph Armato, Joel Peterson, and Michael Sweek — are challenging incumbent Jim Doherty for Morrow County Board of Commissioners Position 1.
Appointed by the governor in November, Justice of the Peace Glen Diehl is being challenged for a full term by Chief Deputy Clerk Theresa Crawford.
Positions like clerk and treasurer are still elected in Morrow County, but both only had one candidate running, according to the county website.
Hansell, Smith face challenges
A few legislators looked poised to coast to reelection before a few late entries.
Pendleton carpenter Garrison Lee Alger filed Feb. 5 to run in the Republican primary against state Sen. Bill Hansell of Athena. According to his filing paperwork, Alger is a Pendleton High School graduate with experience in construction, flooring, metal fabrication and customer service.
No Democrat has filed yet, and Hansell hasn’t faced Democratic opposition since 2012.
Two Democrats are vying for the open District 58 seat in the Oregon House. Portland State University student Nolan Bylenga and Pendleton merchandiser Barbara Ann Wright are running to eventually take on Echo farmer Bobby Levy or Elgin business owner Mike Nelson, who are competing in the Republican primary.
The only filed candidate for District 57 is Democrat Roland Ruhe, who is seeking a seat currently held by state Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner. Smith hasn’t faced a Democratic opponent since 2010.
Although he hasn’t filed, Smith hasn’t publicly indicated a desire to retire and has filed at the last minute in the past.
Regardless of who advances to the general election, the region’s partisan lean means the Republicans are favored to win all the legislative seats.
