Fiesta Foods is closing in Hermiston.
The closure process starts Wednesday, with reduced hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and sales on all remaining merchandise. Assistant store manager Norma Mitchell said the store will probably take about three weeks to close its doors, depending on how quickly its remaining merchandise is sold.
"We are all bummed out," she said. "We're going to miss our customers."
The store is Hermiston's third-largest grocery store, behind Walmart and Safeway. It opened in 2009. It is part of a small chain of stores that also includes Pasco, Yakima and Sunnyside, Washington.
Mitchell said store employees were "heartbroken" at having to close, but sales numbers did not support continued operations in Hermiston.
She said Grocery Outlet is planning to open in the building, located at 1875 N. First St. Grocery Outlet confirmed that they are coming to Hermiston sometime in 2020 but did not have further information for now.
