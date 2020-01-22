WESTON — Emergency service providers in eastern Umatilla County have a proposal for local voters this spring.
Rural fire protection districts in Helix and East Umatilla, the Athena Volunteer Fire Department, and the East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District are all hoping to dissolve their tax districts and join together under a new name — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue.
“We’re already sharing people and resources,” said Fire Chief David Baty, who currently oversees the Helix and East Umatilla rural fire protection districts.
The agencies rely largely on volunteers. In July, all four merged together into a single inter-governmental agency, headquartered at the Weston fire station and reporting to a board comprised of members from each organization.
The move has caused an increase in utilization of the fire districts during medical calls across the ambulance district. Baty said that East Umatilla’s fire district saw a 72% increase in calls from 2018 due to the change.
Supporters of the tax district merger say that sharing a tax base will help the organizations provide better service, offer more competitive wages and possibly lead to equipment upgrades.
As a result, residents of Helix, Athena, Weston, Adams and everywhere else within the joined districts — which would total more than 420 square miles — would pay about $2 per $1,000 assessed value for both ambulance and fire protection services. Currently, the East Umatilla ambulance and fire districts cost $1 each per $1,000 assessed value.
The move could yield more than $120,000 a year in additional funding for the providers.
Baty and Mark Moore, administrator for the ambulance health district, describe a realm of increasingly time-consuming first responder trainings as equipment and the existing volunteer base age.
“This is not their career, (volunteers) are doing this because they know it needs to be done and it’s a good, smart thing,” Baty said.
The ambulance district utilizes two paid on-call paramedics. The rest of the staff, aside from Moore, are volunteers or EMT drivers still in school. The agency has received turnover lately.
“We’ve had a really hard time recruiting anybody because of the pay compared to Pendleton and Hermiston,” Moore said. “You can’t blame them.”
Moore and Baty said that paramedics at the East Umatilla ambulance district get paid about $30,000 less a year compared to paramedics from surrounding areas.
“Our goal would be a little more competitive on the wage side,” Moore added.
Baty himself admitted to taking a pay cut when he left the Pendleton Fire Department and took the fire chief job. At the end of the application process for the position, he was the only applicant who hadn’t withdrawn their name from the pool.
“This is a big area,” he added. “It’s got a lot of complexities.”
He said that the varied geography of the districts, which include forest, farmland and residential areas, present a challenge to firefighters.
Terry Case, secretary and treasurer for the Helix fire district, acknowledges the increase is a bit more of a leap for taxpayers in the city of less than 200. They pay about 40 cents per $1,000 assessed value for fire services now, and 1$ for ambulance services since 2017. Those within the East Umatilla fire district already pay $1 for fire services.
“I hope they’ll be receptive, because as a larger unit we’ll be able to provide a better service,” Case said.
Case also sits on the intergovernmental agency board for the four smaller districts.
“With the amount of money that we have, it’s hard to provide the equipment and the turnouts,” he said. “It’s also hard for a part-time chief to make the time commitment needed to make sure the district runs smoothly.”
Baty said that the move wouldn’t affect any of the agencies’ ability to provide mutual aid in Umatilla, Morrow and Gilliam counties as part of a tri-county agreement.
“We get some really good leadership from that,” he said.
He added that because Milton-Freewater’s emergency services are private, they aren’t eligible to forge formal mutual agreements with the public agencies in east Umatilla County or become a part of the potential district. Milton-Freewater voted to re-apportion their ambulance tax district in November.
“They’re a private, for-profit agency. It’s illegal for us to have a mutual aid agreement with them,” he said. “When they need help, which the last couple of weeks they have, we will go out. We are firefighters and responders helping firefighters and responders.”
Baty hopes a merged tax district could pave the way to a renovated Weston fire station, which is the largest in its area. The current station, the site of a former city jail, lacks a kitchen, crew quarters and formal storage to help protect firefighting gear against carcinogens caused by the engines.
“We have some plans to go to the state and ask for some help. But that’s about six or seven dominoes away,” he said. “This is the first domino.”
The organizations hope to compile a list of frequently asked questions through the process of 10 different town halls between Tuesday evening and May 11.
“We don’t have nearly as much as we think we need and we’re doing well with what we have,” he said. “That’s what we want to show folks. If you give us a dollar, not only will we stretch it into three dollars, we’ll make it three smart dollars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.