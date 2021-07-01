PENDLETON — Firefighters contained a roughly 30-acre wildfire that burned for about an hour on the south side of Interstate 84 Wednesday, June 30.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said the fire was likely started by sparks coming off the highway, but the official cause is still under investigation.
The fire, which stretched between mileposts 206 to 207, was first reported to officials at around 6:36 p.m. and was fully contained about an hour later, Critchley said.
Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire. No injuries were reported, according to Critchley.
