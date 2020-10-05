HERMISTON — Four apartment units at Ridgeway Apartments in Hermiston were damaged in an early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 4.
According to a news release from Umatilla County Fire District #1, the district received a call at 2:10 a.m. about a fire in a two-story apartment building at the apartment complex.
"When crews arrived at 2:13 A.M. heavy fire was showing from the first-floor apartment window, extending into the second-floor apartment window and roof eves," the release stated.
Two units in the building were damaged by fire and two more were damaged by smoke and water. Fire crews also "opened up" walls and ceilings on the units to bring the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the release, no one was injured "because the occupants of the apartment complex were very effective at getting everyone out before fire crews arrived."
