HELIX — A fire threatened several buildings and a home before farmers with water trucks helped firefighters extinguish the blaze Saturday, July 31, near Helix.
A combine caught fire and sparked a larger blaze in a wheat field on Vansycle Road, according to a Suzie Reitz, spokesperson with East Umatilla Fire and Rescue. Firefighters responded to the fire just before 10:30 a.m. The fire burned in stubble and standing wheat Reitz said.
Officials have yet to determine the size of the fire, but an image shows a large, black plume of smoke towering over much of the town.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, according to Reitz, who said many local farmers with water trucks helped douse the fire.
