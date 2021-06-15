UKIAH — Firefighters responded to the North Fork John Day River area for a report of a fire on Monday, June 14, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The Bone Canyon Fire, which is 12 miles southwest of Ukiah, is about 99 acres in size, according to fire managers. There are no evacuations and no structures are threatened at this time.
The fire is burning on steep slopes and rugged terrain in grass, brush and timber. The cause of the fire is lightning that passed through the area on June 13. Lightning detection resources indicated one strike in the immediate area of the fire.
The terrain and strong, gusty winds associated with the passing cold front hampered efforts by firefighters on the ground. Four single-engine airtankers, one Type 3 helicopter, two Type 2 helicopters and one air attack aircraft assisted ground resources on June 14 with the fire.
Additional resources are responding June 15 to assist Pendleton ODF firefighters, including two Interagency Hotshot crews, two Oregon Department of Corrections crews, one Oregon Youth Authority crew, one Umatilla National Forest crew, two Oregon Youth Authority engines and one Oregon Department of Forestry engine.
