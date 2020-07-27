Fire crews from East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a haystack fire shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, according to a press release from the fire department. The blaze was on York Road at milepost 2.6 near Weston. The release said six large haystacks were on fire. Seven vehicles responded to the blaze and a total of 11 firefighters were on scene, the release said. No injuries were reported.
