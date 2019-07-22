PENDLETON — Fire crews on the Heppner Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest are responding to new smoke reports following passing thunderstorms early Monday.
Significant lightning activity occurred across the Heppner Ranger District, with approximately five new incidents on the Umatilla National Forest reported to the John Day Interagency Dispatch Center. The majority of the fires are staffed and remain small, less than one acre in size. More smoke reports are expected throughout the next few days.
The largest of these fires, the Cabin Creek Fire, is approximately five acres in size and is located about 1-1/2 miles north of Rocky Flat. The fire was reported at 10:40 a.m. and is burning in grass, brush and timber. Firefighters utilized aerial resources today to support suppression efforts, including a single engine air tanker and air attack. Current resources on scene include three Umatilla National Forest engines and one Umatilla National Forest hand crew.
With increased dry weather, fire officials want to remind everyone that the current fire danger rating remains at moderate. No public use restrictions are in effect on the forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.