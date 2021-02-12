House Fire
Fire crews respond to a house fire on the 200 block of Southeast Third Street in Pendleton on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said it was a two-story structure fire where the fire had penetrated the walls. He said six people were evacuated from the house and none received medical treatment. Fire officials have yet to determine a cause. The Pendleton Fire Department was assisted by the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District and East Umatilla Fire and Rescue.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

