BAKER CITY — The fire season has been more fizzle than flame so far in Northeastern Oregon, but Joel McCraw doesn’t expect the tranquility to last.
“Our fire danger ratings are starting to creep up with the hotter, drier weather,” McCraw, a fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Whitman District, said Monday afternoon.
July has been a bit cooler than usual. But Monday’s high temperature of 97 at the Baker City Airport was the hottest this year, eclipsing Sunday’s maximum of 95. And only a trace of rain has fallen at the airport during July.
Through Monday the average high temperature at the airport was 84.6 degrees. The long-term average high for July is 85.2. Last July the average high was 91.8, the second-hottest since record-keeping started at the airport in 1943.
Pendleton reached 95 on Monday, 4 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. Fire agencies in the northeast portion of Umatilla County felt the heat as a grass fire took off Monday afternoon.
Dave Baty, chief of East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, said he revisited the site north of Helix and estimated the burn spanned 400 acres. It would have been worse, he said, if crews had not stopped it from crawling over a hill and into acres of wheat.
The Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department hit the scene first Monday and at about 3:45 p.m. called for assistance. East Umatilla as well as Walla Walla Fire District crews answered. Baty said he found a perch on the fire’s south flank and took command of the attack at that location.
Communications in that part of the county are sketchy, but between radios and cellphones he and others directed the effort and the crew contained the burn sometime around 8 p.m. He said a farmer used a disc harrow to cut a line that helped immensely.
“I think everyone did a really great job,” Baty said. “We had some people leave work and come out to the fire and help us put it out.”
Baty said he was tired but not quite relaxing just yet. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning over much of Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Cool temperatures, combined with occasional rain and lingering snow at higher elevations, has kept fire danger measurements below average for much of the summer. But McCraw said that’s beginning to change.
In the Central Blue Mountains zone, for instance, an area that includes much of the southern half of the Wallowa-Whitman, the energy release component — a computer model estimate of how much heat a fire would produce, based on the moisture content in various types of fuels — has stayed slightly below average for most of July.
Fire officials use that index, based on conditions from 1993 to 2015, to gauge how difficult it would be to douse a blaze. The index on Tuesday climbed to average for the date.
The index remains below average, however, for the Northern Blue Mountains, which includes parts of Union and Wallowa counties. For purposes of estimating fire danger, Northeastern Oregon is divided into six zones, and conditions are much less dangerous than they were a year ago across the region.
At the end of July in 2018 the energy release component ratings reached all-time record highs on much of the Wallowa-Whitman, ranging from 79 to 84. The ratings Tuesday among the six regions ranged from 60 to 67.
High fire danger doesn’t always translate to a busy fire season, though.
Lightning is a key component as well, as it is the ignition source for more than half the fires in northeastern Oregon most years. In many years lightning starts 80 percent or more of the blazes on the Wallowa-Whitman.
The statistics this year reflect the generally benign conditions, McCraw said.
Through Monday, there were 12 lightning fires on the Wallowa-Whitman this year, and they burned 18 acres. The three human-caused fires on the forest burned just 1 acre.
“We’ve had a few storms come through that put down quite a bit of lightning,” McCraw said, “but we’re still pretty green and a little wet out there.”
A recent lightning fire that burned about one-half acre near Highway 7 about 5 miles southeast of Sumpter illustrates the situation, he said. The lightning bolt actually hit about a week earlier, but the fire didn’t produce much smoke until Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the fire later that day.
McCraw said it’s not uncommon for a lightning-sparked fire to smolder for a week or longer — especially when vegetation is still lush and the ground relatively moist — and then be fanned into flames on a hot, dry day. Fire managers call these blazes “holdovers.”
“We’ve had holdovers take 10 or 14 days to show up,” McCraw said.
Public use restrictions on state, private and BLM land
Steve Meyer, wildland fire supervisor at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Baker City office, said the fire season has been atypically placid so far.
“Usually we’re a lot drier than we are at this point,” Meyer said Tuesday morning.
As of today, the Forestry Department, which is responsible for fires mainly on private and state land, had only one fire this year, a lightning blaze that burned just one-tenth of an acre.
But with the hot temperatures this week, Meyer said the fire danger will increase to high in Baker County on Friday, when the Forestry Department will cease issuing permits for outdoor burning in the county.
People using chain saws will have to stop using them at noon each day, Meyer said.
“Fuels are drying out,” he said. “We’re definitely in fire season.”
The Vale District of the BLM also announced more stringent public use restrictions that will take effect Monday, July 29. The BLM manages primarily lower-elevation rangeland where grasses and shrubs tend to dry earlier than forested areas.
Campfires will be banned across the Vale District, as will driving motor vehicles off designated roads.
Cooking stoves and heaters that burn liquid or bottled gas will still be allowed, but they must be used in an area at least 10 feet in diameter that’s been cleared of flammable materials.
“The light fuels that characterize the rangeland in this area take very little time to dry out with wind and higher temperatures,” Tracy Skerjanec, the Vale District’s deputy fire management officer, said in a press release. “We’ve seen the moisture levels dropping significantly to warrant the additional restrictions.”
Lightning sparks fires on Umatilla
A series of thunderstorms last weekend sparked several fires on the Umatilla National Forest, including six on the Heppner Ranger District.
On Tuesday fire crews focused on the Bull Fire near Bull Prairie Lake, which was reported Monday afternoon and burned four acres.
Fire crews contained a 5-acre fire near Rocky Flat on Monday.
The energy release component rating on Monday creeped just above average in that part of the Blue Mountains.
With few fires in the region, and none of them requiring large numbers of firefighters, the Wallowa-Whitman has been able to temporarily assign two of its 20-member elite Hotshot crews to other areas, McCraw said.
The Union Hotshots have been working on fires in Alaska for close to two weeks, and the La Grande Hotshots are on a fire in Washington.
