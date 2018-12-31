A home in Heppner was destroyed by a fire Monday morning.
Heppner Fire Chief Rusty Estes said the home, on Elder Street, was empty at the time, as the owner was on a fishing trip. He said the cause has not been determined yet, but it appeared the fire was accidental. Emergency crews responded to a call for the fire shortly before 9:30 a.m.
The fire department is waiting for the deputy state fire marshal to assess the scene.
Estes said the fire did extensive damage as no one noticed it until smoke was coming out of the eaves.
