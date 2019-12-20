Firefighters responded to a fire in a pair of outbuildings at 71612 S.W. Lake Drive in Pendleton on Friday morning. Jim Critchley, interim Pendleton fire chief, said that the cause of the fire was "accidental electrical" and destroyed one building and damaged a second. Neither building was occupied at the time. Property owner Tari Smith said that she heard a pop and looked out the window to see her shed on fire and called 911. No injuries were reported and fire crews left the scene shortly after 11:45 a.m.