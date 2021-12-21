HERMISTON — The silage fire burning in southwest Hermiston continues to garner attention from Umatilla County Fire District No. 1.
The district first responded to the fire the morning of Dec. 8 and found a pile of corn silage had self heated and began to openly burn. Firefighters extinguished the flames and returned several times after the fire flared up, but there is little the district can do to extinguish the burn.
In a press release Monday, Dec. 20, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 reported it conducted a follow-up inspection on the fire, and the property owner is trucking in water and hauled off 15 loads of silage during the weekend.
“This fire is a large smoldering pile of organic material that requires the use of heavy equipment and water to complete extinguishment,” according to the district. “To simply flow water on this type of fire as has been suggested by some citizens, will do nothing to mitigate the smoke in a timely fashion.”
The district also reported the fire is not "hostile, and the property owner is working to put of the fire, which the district also explained is unintentional and does not fall under its open burning regulations.
The fire district also stated it has been in contact with the city of Hermiston, Umatilla County Smoke Management and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality regarding the fire and will continue to monitor the situation until the work is complete.
