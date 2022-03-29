A-1 Industrial fire .jpg

Smoke blackens the sky Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022, from a fire at A-1 Industrial Hose and Supply in Hermiston.

HERMISTON — A-1 Industrial Hose and Supply in Hermiston caught fire Tuesday morning, March 29.

Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 in a news release reported its fire crews responded at 6:48 a.m. to 5 Campbell Drive in the South Hermiston Industrial Park, the location of A-1 Industrial.

The first units on the scene, the district reported, found a “medium-sized commercial building with heavy fire involvement.”

A fire district battalion established command at the scene and requested additional resources from mutual-aid departments.

Approximately 30 firefighters were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

