Fire erupts in Pendleton flour mill

Pendleton Flour Mills history

The roots of Pendleton Flour Mills reach back to 1910 as Fisher Flour. The company sold bagged flour in the Pacific Northwest. Over the years, Pendleton Flour Mills developed a strong distribution network that evolved to specialize in bulk shipments via trucks, rail and ocean containers.

The present structure on the railroad tracks in Pendleton was built in the 1920s.

The mills became known for its highly successful Power and Mondako brands, plus its dedication to providing personalized customer service and superior products. These included premium hard and soft wheat flour, and proprietary blends manufactured specifically to meet customers’ needs.

In the 1970s, Kerr Pacific Corp. bought Pendleton Flour Mills from General Foods Corp. Milner Milling Co. was formed in Georgia in the 1990s. In 2001, Milner formed a joint venture with the Pendleton operation, which also acquired Fisher Mills Inc. that year.

Grain Craft was established in May 2014, when Milner and its partner Pendleton Flour Mills acquired Cereal Food Processors Inc., of Mission Woods, Kansas. This brought together three of the most prominent independent milling companies in the country. The company was owned by G&L Holdings, a family holding company.

Grain Craft, the largest independent milling company in the U.S., on June 21, 2022, announced its parent company had entered into an agreement to have Redwood Capital Investment LLC acquire Grain Craft. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, bakingbusiness.com reported.

Based in Baltimore, Redwood Capital Investments is a holding company that has invested in long-standing, family-owned businesses across a range of industries. Grain Craft will continue to operate as an independent business following the transaction, the company said.