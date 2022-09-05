MILTON-FREEWATER — Fire ravaged four trailer homes Saturday, Sept. 3, in Milton-Freewater, leaving families and occupants homeless and with only the clothes on their backs.

Residents at the trailer park at 1501 N. Elizabeth St. just north of the Milton-Freewater city limits said the fire swept through four trailers and may have claimed the lives of a few pets and some poultry, but everyone who was in the homes escaped unharmed.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.