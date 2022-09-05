From left, Manuel Lopez, his daughter Juliet Lopez, wife Catalina Deloera and older daughter Giselle Lopez look Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, for valuables in the remains of their mobile home after a fire the night of Sept. 3 in Milton-Freewater burned through their home and three others.
Giselle Lopez talks Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, about what she and her family did when fire the night of Sept. 3 at a Milton-Freewater trailer park spread from a neighbor's mobile home to theirs and three others, destroying each one. But no one was harmed in the fire.
Juliet Lopez, right, and her father, Manuel Lopez, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, sift through the remains of their mobile home in Milton-Freewater. Fire the night of Sept. 3 destroyed their home and three more.
Giselle Lopez shows her diploma Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, from Eastern Oregon University at the scene of her family's house fire in Milton-Freewater. She graduated in June with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in computer science. The fire that destroyed her home and three others in a trailer park did not touch her diploma.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Fire ravaged four trailer homes Saturday, Sept. 3, in Milton-Freewater, leaving families and occupants homeless and with only the clothes on their backs.
Residents at the trailer park at 1501 N. Elizabeth St. just north of the Milton-Freewater city limits said the fire swept through four trailers and may have claimed the lives of a few pets and some poultry, but everyone who was in the homes escaped unharmed.
The Lopez family sifted through the blackened, melted and twisted debris of their home’s remains Sept. 5 searching for valuables. Oldest daughter Giselle Lopez said the fire happened around 9:40 p.m.
“We heard a pop,” she said, but recently these sounds became more common, so it did not raise an alarm.
Lopez and her family — younger sister Juliet, father Manuel and mother Catalina Deloera — were out in the living room, she said, but her brother, Richard, was going to bed early for work the next day. He then glanced out his bedroom window.
“He just screamed ‘fire,’” Lopez said. “And chaos broke out.”
The trailer just north of theirs was blazing and the tree overhead was in flames. Lopez said they suspected the fire climbed the tree and spread to their shed’s roof and beyond.
Her family has three vehicles, she said, so they bolted to get those away from the fire. Other residents in Locust Mobile Village lost cars and motorcycles to the fire.
“All five of us made it out,” Lopez said.
Lopez’s younger sibling, Juliet, said her family has lived there since she began kindergarten and she now is a senior at McLaughlin High School, Milton-Freewater. She said the events of that night stunned her.
“They started yelling to get out,” she recalled. “I didn’t have much thinking time.”
Members of the First Baptist Church, 102 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, came down Sept. 5 to help. Pastor Tim Sanchez livestreamed from the scene on the church’s Facebook page to raise awareness about the fire.
He and his wife, Robin, said perhaps a dozen or more people now are homeless from this disaster. They came to assess how to help.
“The best way for us to know what they need is to come talk to them,” he said.
First Baptist is setting up to collect donations to help the Lopez family and others. But Sanchez stressed these Milton-Freewater residents don’t need furniture, appliances or even new clothes.
“They have no place to put it,” he said. “They’re biggest need is going to be housing.”
But housing in the small town near the Washington border is tight, Sanchez said, and the Red Cross has been to the trailer park but residents are waiting to hear back from the charitable organization.
The Lopez family are staying with another family in Walla Walla, other residents at the trailer park have opened their homes to their neighbors.
Lopez said she was stunned at what survived — her diploma from Eastern Oregon University.
The document was pristine. Not a hint of damage of any sort.
She graduated summa cum laude in June with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in computer science.
Lopez said while the family lost belongings, they did not lose each other. But they will have much work to do to rebuild.
