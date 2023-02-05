PENDLETON — Fire gutted an Arctic Fox fifth wheel travel trailer around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pendleton.

The fire occurred at 416 N.E. Obrien Place in the Riverside area. Doug Mathison lives next door to the trailer.

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

