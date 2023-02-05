PENDLETON — Fire gutted an Arctic Fox fifth wheel travel trailer around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pendleton.
The fire occurred at 416 N.E. Obrien Place in the Riverside area. Doug Mathison lives next door to the trailer.
PENDLETON — Fire gutted an Arctic Fox fifth wheel travel trailer around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pendleton.
The fire occurred at 416 N.E. Obrien Place in the Riverside area. Doug Mathison lives next door to the trailer.
"It was a hot fire," he said. "The flames were leaping up into the trees. I lost one-and-a-half awnings, but it could have been a lot worse."
"It was a fifth wheel used as a residence in a trailer park," said Anthony Pierotti, Pendleton Fire and Ambulance assistant chief. "Our folks did a good job. They were on the scene four minutes from dispatch. The fifth wheel was a total loss, but they contained the fire to the trailer. They saved the neighbor's trailer and a garage next to the burned out fifth wheel."
Two engines and a truck responded from the station at 1455 S.E. Court Ave.
"It helped that we were fairly close," Pierotti said.
Mathison said he was in the landlord's house when he overheard a phone call about a fire at 416.
"I just had hip replacement surgery," he said. "But I ran to my trailer to let my dog out of his kennel. Then I got my hose working to spray the trailer. I can't afford to lose my home."
Scout the dog suffered no injuries.
A Morrow County Grain Growers boom truck removed the propane tank at 416 on the afternoon of Feb. 3.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News reporter
I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.