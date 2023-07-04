July 3, 2023, Adams fire .jpg

Firefighters combat a grass fire Monday, July 3, 2023, in Adams that spread to a show and burned down a motor home.

 East Umatilla Fire and Rescue/Contributed Photo

ADAMS — A fire Monday evening, July 3, in Adams burned a motor home to the ground.

East Umatilla Fire and Rescue also reported the blaze damaged a nearby shop but the home was fine.

