IRRIGON — A fire destroyed one RV and damaged another at Green Acres RV Park in Irrigon early Tuesday, May 4, according to Boardman Fire Chief Mike Hughes.
The fire nearly spread to other nearby RVs, according to Hughes, but was held up by four residents with water hoses.
Boardman firefighters received a report of the fire at 4:17 a.m., arriving at the scene along with firefighters from the Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District a few minutes later.
By the time officials arrived, the RV was consumed in flames. Meanwhile, four residents were spraying the adjacent RVs with water hoses to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjacent trailers.
Hughs said he was “super happy” that the residents responded how they did.
“Obviously, it made our jobs a little easier,” he said. “We don’t always encourage civilians to take that action because they’re putting themselves at risk. But they were doing what they had to do.”
Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 4:32 a.m. The flames destroyed the RV and all the belongings of one park resident, who is now displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the man in finding shelter, Hughes said.
Damages are estimated at $2,000, Hughes said, and no injuries were reported.
Officials have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire, Hughes said. One of the neighboring RVs suffered “minor damage,” Hughes said.
