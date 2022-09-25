PENDLETON — Fire ripped through two homes Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, at a Pendleton recreational vehicle park. The three occupants were unharmed, but the blaze killed two dogs.
Pendleton Fire & Ambulance Chief Jim Critchley said the department received the call at 2:50 p.m. about the fire at Go Fish RV Park, 1500 S.E. Byers Ave., and the two-member crew with Fire Engine One was on the scene at 2:52 p.m.
Resident Angelina Jones said she heard popping sounds and went out of her trailer to see what was going on. She said black smoke was coming from the motor home next to her trailer and she called 911.
Go Fish manager Bud Seeber said he received a message there was a fire so he stepped out and saw items burning up in a yard between a trailer and motor home.
"At that point, it was just a small fire in a pile of stuff," he said.
He also called 911, he said, and within moments the fire spread and flames were coming out of the trailer. He said once he saw residents were out of the burning homes and out of the homes next door, his concerns turned to the rest of the park. There were a lot of onlookers, he said, and he made people get back.
The fire displaced a man from the trailer and a couple from the motor home.
Residents did not know where the man was, but they said the couple have their old RV just outside the fence.
Seeber said the couple were in the process of swapping an old motor home for a newer one. They had removed items from an old one to put in a new one — the one the fire destroyed.
Resident Jolie Wendt said the couple lost their two dogs to the fire. She said she contacted the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter to help remove the remains of the dogs.
"It was a mean fire, mean and hateful fire," she said.
Wendt said the last fire at Go Fish was in 2018, when her place went up. That fire killed four of her dogs. She said she understands what her neighbor is going through and wanted to spare her from having to see the pets she lost.
Critchley said Pendleton medics evaluated one of the people who lost their home and ended up taking the patient to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. The person was not injured, the fire chief said, but was in emotional distress.
The Go Fish fire came when Pendleton was answering other calls. Critchley said Pendleton fire was assisting Umatilla Tribal Fire Department on a medical call, and another crew was on a medical call in town. That left the Fire Engine One.
Its crew of two and a Pendleton police officer were able to open the nozzle at the top of the engine and knock down the fire.
"They did a really good job," Critchley said.
He also said the cause of the fire is undetermined, and the homes are a total loss.
