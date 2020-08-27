PENDLETON — After a week of fighting the blazes ignited by lightning on Aug. 19, fire managers declared the fires were contained in the southern branch of the Meacham Complex at the end of operations on Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to a press release.
Personnel are being shifted Thursday, Aug. 27, from the fires about 20 miles southeast of Pendleton to the Rattlesnake Fire burning at the northern branch in the Pomeroy Ranger District in Washington.
“Several of the contained fires within the southern branch of the Meacham Complex will be unstaffed and patrolled or have limited staffing,” a press release stated. “However, firefighters will continue mop up efforts along the southern perimeter of the Horse Fire and on portions of the 896 Fire perimeter where heavy fuels continue to smolder and still pose a potential threat to containment lines.”
U.S. Forest Service Road 3128 remains closed to its junction with U.S. Forest Service Road 3131, the release stated, but the closure is being reevaluated and “will likely be rescinded later today.”
According to the press release, the active fires in the complex’s southern branch didn’t grow any larger on Aug. 26. The Horse Fire is estimated at 169 acres, the Hager Ridge Fire at 57 acres and the 896 Fire at 40 acres.
“In areas where containment lines are secured and no longer a risk, crews began implementing some suppression repair, such as constructing water bars along the constructed fireline (to help reduce erosion potential),” the release stated. “In addition to work on those fires listed above, other crews and resources patrolled the remaining unstaffed, contained fires and were pre-positioned in the event of new fire starts in the area.”
While all fires are contained, one structure, a Union Pacific Railroad line and “significant cultural and natural resources” would be threatened if containment lines are broken.
Temperatures are expected in the 70s and 80s with 20-30% humidity and winds below 10mph, according to the release.
“Meteorologists predict dry, warm conditions to prevail until Saturday, when a dry, cold front will likely move over the fire area,” the release stated.
The Rattlesnake Fire, which was also ignited by lightning on Aug. 19 about 13 miles from Dayton, Washington, is estimated at 475 acres on Aug. 27. According to a press release, crews are engaging the fire directly where possible and are looking for opportunities to begin constructing indirect containment lines while a helicopter is assisting by dropping water on hot spots.
Personnel are attempting to protect the area’s wilderness, recreation spots and an endangered fish species threatened by the fire.
