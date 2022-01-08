A mudslide at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, slammed into two houses on the 200 block of Southeast Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton. Firefighters responded to the emergency right after taking on a house fire several blocks up the hill.
PENDLETON — Firefighters in Pendleton on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, wrapped up work at a house fire only to head to a mudslide that damaged two other houses.
There were no reports of injuries in either emergency, both on the town’s South Hill, but one resident said firefighters did rescue a dog from a house in the mudslide.
The fire occurred at the two story house at 809 S.W. Sixth St. The report about the fire came in at 2:41 p.m., Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said, and crews were on the scene at 2:45 p.m. Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District and Umatilla Tribal Fire Department also responded, and the fire was out at 3:23 p.m.
The fire appears to have started in a bedroom, he said, and caused approximately $100,000 in damage to the house, which was a rental home to two families living in separate ends of the structure.
Critchley said the landlord paid for the families to stay at a hotel and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
About the time fire crews were leaving, the call came in at 4:19 p.m. about a mudslide on the 200 block of Southeast Goodwin Avenue, at the bottom of South Hill. Critchley said firefighters were en route from the fire two minutes later and arrived at the mudslide at 4:25 p.m. He said Pendleton and Tribal fire departments both responded.
Jim Roberts lives in the neighborhood and said he was working in his home when he heard a big vehicle and went out because he was expecting a delivery. The big vehicle, he said, turned out to be a fire engine. Roberts said he then saw the mudslide that hit two houses he lives only a few doors from.
The mass of soggy earth hit the back 204 1/2 S.E. Goodwin Ave., he said, and pushed the adjacent house at 208 S.E. Goodwin Ave. about 2 or 3 feet off its foundation.
“I could see the house was no longer aligned, and there was debris protruding between the houses,” he said.
Critchley said one person lived in each house, and the mudslide displaced each. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
Roberts said the a man who lives in one house just happened to be outside smoking when the hillside gave way.
“He saw the hill coming and ran,” Roberts said.
But the mudslide trapped his dog in the home’s basement, he said. Firefighters, however, were able to rescue the dog.
Roberts said city public works employees still were in the scene.
