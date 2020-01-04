WESTON — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a fire on Weston Mountain early Saturday morning that destroyed a motorhome and a number of vehicles, the agency announced in a press release.
According to the release, the fire was reported to the agency at 2:20 a.m. on Hodgson Road off of Highway 204 and 17 firefighters, two brush trucks, four water tenders, a medic unit and two command vehicles responded.
Along with the motorhome, the flames destroyed three vehicles, a fifth wheel RV, a tractor, a scooter and a four-wheeler. Four trees also had to be cut down in the area, according to the release.
The agency struggled with access to water because there was only a single-lane road to the fire and there were no fire hydrants in the area, the release states, requiring the agency to use water tenders to pump water to its engines.
Once the fire was extinguished, an investigation revealed the cause was an "electrical component failure," according to the release.
No injuries were reported but the American Red Cross was called to provide help to three people.
