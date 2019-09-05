PRINEVILLE — The Oregon Department of Forestry reduced fire prevention restrictions for lands within the Central Oregon District, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from ODF.
Lands affected include private, county and municipal lands inside the Central Oregon District Protection Boundary within Wasco, Hood River, Wheeler, Sherman, Umatilla, Grant, Harney, Gilliam, Jefferson, Lake, Crook and Deschutes counties. The lessened restrictions reflect a reduced potential for large fire growth based on current fuel conditions, improved humidity recovery, shorter burn periods typical in fall and the current weather forecast for cooler temperatures and increased precipitation.
The reduced restrictions rescinds the fire precaution order for industrial forest operations restricting certain harvest machinery and operations within the John Day and Prineville-Sisters units. Industrial Fire Precaution Level for MH-1 and MH-4 for Wasco and Hood River counties remains at Level 2. Burn bans and local county or fire department restrictions remain in effect. High risk activities identified in the regulated use closure will be restricted between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
For more information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.