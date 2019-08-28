PENDLETON — Fire ruined a bathroom in a Pendleton home, but pets and the lone occupant were unharmed.
Pendleton Fire & Ambulance Services responded to 911 calls Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. about smoke billowing from the attic of the home at 15 S.E. Isaac Ave. Firefighters forced open the front door and found no one inside except pets. One firefighter emerged with a Yorkshire terrier in his arms, while a slim, medium-sized white dog bolted from the home. Reports indicated a kitten also escaped.
The emergency responders also used a chain saw to cut through another portion of the attic and get a better idea of what was going on inside.
Diana Taylor said she was not home when flames broke out. She said she only moved in two months ago.
She and her grandson were nearby at May Park trying to catch the white dog. Taylor said the fire made the pet skittish.
Taylor’s daughter, Mandy Bosworth, hustled over and nabbed the dog’s collar.
“They came and got me at work,” Bosworth told her mom. “My heart is pounding.”
Bosworth said her in-laws rent the place to her mother. Taylor said the neighbors complimented her for making the yard look good.
Pendleton Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Penninger said the fire was in a bathroom and electrical in nature, either a light fixture or a ceiling fan. The fire did not spread much beyond the bathroom, he said, so most of the home did not sustain damage.
