BAKER CITY — Fire officials from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest have pulled a new tool from their belts in their campaign to construct a wider strategy that allows flames to play their historic, and sometimes beneficial, role on public lands.
For the first time on the Wallowa-Whitman, officials are giving a lightning-sparked fire an incendiary assist.
But there’s a major difference between that fire, called Hollow Log, burning in the Alder Spring area about 24 miles northeast of Joseph, and the Granite Gulch Fire that’s been burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness since mid July, according to Nathan Goodrich, fire management officer for the northern part of the Wallowa-Whitman.
The Hollow Log Fire, ignited by lightning during last weekend’s storm spree that pummeled the region with several thousand bolts, is not in a wilderness area.
That means Wallowa-Whitman officials can’t monitor the fire and in effect let it spread naturally, as is the case with fires in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
The tactic with the Hollow Log Fire is called “appropriate suppression response,” Goodrich said.
The basic concept, and one the Wallowa-Whitman is using for the first time with the Hollow Log Fire, is to let a lightning fire grow, and indeed to help it do so by igniting vegetation as in a prescribed fire.
But that growth, in contrast to a wilderness fire such as Granite Gulch, has a predetermined, and well-defined, limit, Goodrich said.
After the Hollow Log Fire was reported Sunday afternoon, forest officials discussed whether to try to extinguish the blaze as soon as possible — the Forest Service’s strategy in the vast majority of fires that start outside the Eagle Cap Wilderness — or whether the fire, which had burned about one-tenth of an acre, was a candidate for the untried appropriate suppression response.
Goodrich said they decided the fire was well-suited for that strategy. Over the next two days fire crews, taking advantage of the roads that surround the fire, set up containment lines around a 92-acre area.
Earlier this week, crews planned to ignite spots near the fire, which was stifled but not doused by rain during the weekend, and encourage it to spread.
The goal, said Andy Hayes, an incident command trainee for the Forest Service, is to have the Hollow Log Fire eventually cover the entire 92 acres.
He said that’s likely to happen over three to four days, with warmer, dry weather forecast.
As Hayes put it, Hollow Log is a 92-acre fire that, as of Tuesday afternoon, had burned just a tenth of an acre.
Goodrich said he’s excited about the opportunity to use a lightning fire in a new way.
“We’re embarking on what I hope is a bright future for doing this,” he said.
The Hollow Log Fire is burning in an area that historically was dominated by mature, widely spaced ponderosa pine trees, Hayes said.
But during the past century so, as the Forest Service has largely suppressed fire, Douglas-fir and grand fir trees have encroached on the ponderosa stand.
The fir trees are much more vulnerable to fire than the pines, he said.
The goal with the Hollow Log Fire is basically the same as when the Forest Service purposely lights prescribed fires in the spring or fall — to reduce the amount of fuel on the ground, including encroaching young fir trees.
This reintroduction of fire can start the process of returning a forest to its natural condition, as well as lower the risk of a fire that could spread from the firs into the crowns of the ponderosa pines.
