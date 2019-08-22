HEPPNER — A firefighter who was injured at the HK Complex fires in the Umatilla National Forest was released on Thursday from the Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner, according to Umatilla National Forest public affairs officer Darcy Weseman.
The Heppner ambulance responded to the complex’s Tupper Guard Station on Wednesday, where the man injured his back while assisting in the final mop-up duties around the complex.
Weseman said he was treated, released and now has been sent back to his home base in Ukiah, where he will be limited to light duty.
The HK Complex fires began as a collection of 14 fires that were sparked by lightning storms on Aug. 5 about 15 miles north of Monument. As of Wednesday, the fires had burned a total of 2,705 acres and have been 95% contained.
