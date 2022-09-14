HERMISTON — Firefighters are combating several fires along Highway 730 in the area of Hat Rock State Park near Hermiston.

According to Nickolas Oatley, spokesperson for Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, Hat Rock Campground was evacuated because of the encroaching fire.

Reporter

Marco Gramacho is a journalist originally from Brazil. He recently got his PhD in Cultural Studies and Social Thought in Education at Washington State University.

