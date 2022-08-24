PENDLETON — Firefighters are making substantial progress on most of the wildfires caused by recent thunderstorms, Darcy Weseman of the Umatilla National Forest reported Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center and the John Day Interagency Dispatch Center released information Aug. 23, reporting 23 fires across the Umatilla National Forest following thunderstorms the past several days.
"We had 54 lightning strike caused fires in the past four days for about (a total) 114 acres," according to Hunter Petrucci, assistant center manager at the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center, with 23 of those fires are in the Umatilla National Forest.
The Oregon Department of Forestry, the U.S Forest Service's Umatilla National Forest, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and a Washington-based Department of Natural Resources helicopter are among the responders, plus several rural fire departments.
The Rattlesnake Ridge Fire, burning on the Walla Walla Ranger District, remains at 95 acres, and as of Aug. 24 was 50% contained. It was reported on Aug. 22, 26 miles east of Pendleton, according to Weseman. The fire is burning in rugged terrain with grass and timber. According to the Blue Mountain Fire Information blog, the terrain allows only limited access to the fire, making aerial resources "crucial."
Fire behavior was moderate on Aug. 23, consisting primarily of creeping and smoldering, with pockets of heavier fuels burning more actively in the perimeter. Two new fires were discovered on the forest that day, but were actively suppressed. Both fires are staffed and remain small, less than a 10th of an acre in size. More fires may be detected throughout the next few days as weather conditions continue to stay warm and dry, according to Weseman.
The favorable conditions allowed firefighters, with support from aerial resources, to secure the perimeter of the Rattlesnake Ridge Fire by strengthening containment lines to keep it within its existing footprint. Firefighters also completed hazard mitigation by falling dead or dying trees which could threaten safety or cause burning material to roll down the steep terrain, Weseman said.
Firefighters are to continue securing containment lines to reduce the risk of the fire moving outside its perimeter, using aircraft to cool hot spots and check its spread. Firefighters also employed engines to mop up and cool hot spots adjacent to the line construction. Mopping up includes searching for pockets of heat, digging out the source and cooling with water.
Eight smoke jumpers have been a part of the response since the fire broke out, as well as an interagency Hotshot firefighting team that arrived Aug. 23, two 20-person firefighting crews, a dozer, a water tender and four fire engines.
"The focus now is strengthening the containment line to prevent the fire from moving outside the perimeter," Weseman said.
Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist throughout the week, she said. Fire officials reminded everyone the current fire danger rating remains at HIGH and public use restrictions involving chainsaw use are in effect.
