The Pendleton Fire Department responded to a small grass fire caused by a drone crash north of the Pendleton airport on Wednesday afternoon.
Interim Pendleton Fire Chief Paul Berardi said firefighters responded to the call around 4:10 p.m.
Berardi said the department helped the group flying the drone locate the vehicle, which he estimated was about a quarter mile north of the airfield.
The fire was about 70 square feet in size, Berardi said, describing it as “minimal” and “non-eventful” before it was extinguished.
Berardi said he did not know what organization the unmanned vehicle was affiliated with, but added that officials from the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range were investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.