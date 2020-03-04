Garage fire.jpg
Firefighters from Umatilla County Fire District #1 prepare to enter a garage at 145 S.E. Fifth St., Hermiston. They responded to the scene of the detached structure Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke.

 Staff photo by Tammy Malgesini

