BAKER CITY — Eastern Oregon Training Group will have an RT130 Annual Fireline Safety Refresher class on March 21.
The class will start at 8 a.m. at the Baker School District office, 2090 Fourth St., Baker City. A practice fire shelter deployment will take place. This is a required class for all federal and state contractors that will be on the fire line.
A certified National Wildfire Suppression Association instructor will teach the class. Cost is $100 for NWSA members and $130 for nonmembers.
Registration can be done at oregonfiretraining.com. Pre-registration is requested. More information is available by calling Laurel Goodrich at 541-403-0907 or Jeff Sherman at 541-519-6213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.