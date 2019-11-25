PENDLETON — Personal-use firewood cutting on the Umatilla National Forest will end Saturday and firewood permits will not be available again until May 2020.
The public is asked to take additional precautions when cutting firewood late in the fall when road and soil conditions become slick, soggy and saturated. Firewood cutters should be prepared for winter weather conditions. Mountain travel will require extreme care to avoid getting stuck in the mud or snow and causing resource damage to the land and vegetation.
Another concern for late season firewood cutting is the misidentification of live or dead western larch, a prized firewood also known as tamarack. Larch needles turn yellow and fall off at the end of the growing season, which can cause the tree to appear dead when in fact it is only dormant. Tips on identifying live larch are located in the firewood guide that accompanies each firewood permit.
Firewood permits can be purchased at any Umatilla National Forest office or at several local businesses. Permits cost $5 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. A maximum purchase of 12 cords total, per household, is allowed from National Forest lands during the calendar year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.