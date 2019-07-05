HERMISTON — Umatilla County Fire District averaged a call an hour over the Fourth of July holiday.
According to the district's Facebook page, UCFD personnel responded to 24 calls in a 24-hour shift, including a few fireworks-related incidents.
The shift's eight fire calls included five grass fires, one structure fire, one dumpster fire and one event stand-by. Two fires were caused by people throwing used fireworks into the garbage without soaking them in water.
One of the grass fires was caused by legal fireworks, one is still under investigation, and two were caused by use of fireworks that are banned in Oregon. According to UCFD, the individuals involved with the illegal fireworks incidents will be receiving a bill for suppression of the fires they caused.
"We anticipate that due to the Fourth falling on a weeknight that the use of fireworks will continue into the weekend, and encourage everyone to have fun, but be aware of the winds and the areas surrounding you," the district wrote. "When the fireworks have been used, soak them in a bucket of water before you put them in the trash."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.