MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reminded residents and visitors that fireworks remained banned on tribal land ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
In a Thursday, July 1, press release, the tribes reiterated the sale and use of fireworks already are banned through the CTUIR criminal code. However, “firework like devices,” like sparklers, cap guns and snakes, are allowed.
“We have been operating under a burn ban since June 18,” Umatilla Tribal Fire Chief James Hall said in a statement. “Right now, the risk of fire caused by fireworks is at an all-time high. We need to do everything possible to reduce the threat of fire. Tell your kids. Tell your neighbors.”
While a permanent ban is already on the books for the CTUIR, Umatilla County, Pendleton and Milton-Freewater all took recent action to temporarily ban fireworks as the weather has taken an extremely hot and dry turn.
