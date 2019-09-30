HERMISTON — Hermiston-area emergency responders, along with local medical facilities and the National Weather Service, will take part in a mass casualty incident emergency drill at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff's office.
Jodi Florence, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said local residents might see a number of emergency vehicles present outside of Hermiston during the drill. She said the exact location and nature of the mass casualty incident will be kept a secret for responders until the day of the exercise.
Florence said the drill will be focused on following an emergency response plan, interagency communication and simulating communication to the public.
“Responders will be communicating as though it is a real emergency. They need to do this for their practice," she said.
The press release said in the event of an actual emergency, the public should listen to local TV and radio broadcasts for instructions and information.
