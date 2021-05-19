JOHN DAY — A Grant County rancher became the first in the rural Eastern Oregon county to lose livestock to a confirmed wolf depredation.
An Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife report confirmed that wolves killed a cow in the early morning hours of May 8 within the Northside area of known wolf activity.
“The location of injuries and severity of trauma was similar to other confirmed wolf attack injuries on cattle,” the report states. The report noted that multiple bite marks and severe muscle trauma were present on the upper thighs of both hind legs, groin and left elbow.
ODFW investigated five cow carcasses at a ranch in Fox Valley. While the report confirmed that one of the cows had been killed by wolves, ODFW officials deemed another death as a “probable” wolf attack and two as “possible” wolf attacks. The cause of the fifth death “is unknown, but was not wolf-related,” the report states.
In the killing that was determined as “probable,” the report stated that trauma to the hind legs and elbows was similar to other confirmed wolf attacks. However, the report said the “severity and size” of the wounds did not have significant bite marks and scrapes like those of a wolf.
“The scrape marks and associated trauma to the front right elbow indicate a predator attack but lack evidence to conclude wolf,” the report reads. The report notes that, because wolves killed livestock in the same pasture, they determined that wolves could have killed that one.
The report stated the “possible” cases lacked evidence of a wolf attack. However, due to a lack of a carcass to test, they could not rule out the likelihood of a wolf attack.
Rancher Roy Vardenaga said that his grandchildren found five dead cows on a 400-acre pasture on the east side of Highway 395.
“I’ve never had anything like this happen before,” he said.
ODFW identified the Northside wildlife unit and Long Creek as an area of known wolf activity on April 21. According to the agency, a breeding male and female of the Northside wolves bred for the first time last year.
A breeding pair is an adult male and an adult female with at least two pups who survived to Dec. 31 the year of their birth, and a pack is four or more wolves traveling together in winter.
