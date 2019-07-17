HERMISTON — Five Guatemalan citizens were arrested on July 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents near Hermiston.
Mateo Demateo-Baltazar and Rolando Pablo-Calmo are facing pending immigration proceedings. Higinio Pablo-Calmo, Teodoro Pablo-Ramos and Mario Lorenzo-Pablo are facing pending removal from the United States.
Tanya Roman, a public affairs officer for ICE in Seattle, said she is still working to confirm if all five people are still in custody.
According to Roman, they all have prior criminal records.
The ICE Online Detainee Locator System lists Demateo-Baltazar and Pablo-Ramos as still in custody at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.
According to the city of Tacoma, the center is the fourth largest in the nation, with a capacity of 1,575 detainees.
Roman said the arrests were in “no way associated with any anticipated nationwide targeted enforcement actions.”
Roman stated the arrests were, instead, part of a targeted enforcement action.
Last Friday — after the arrests near Hermiston — President Donald Trump reported that ICE was planning raids across the country to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants, starting July 14.
“They’re going to take people out, and they’re going to bring them back to their countries, or they’re going to take criminals out — put them in prison or put them in prison in the countries they came from,” Trump told reporters.
Since then, CNN reported people in major cities across America have been unable to confirm many reports of ICE activity.
Meanwhile, some local residents are still on high alert following the arrests and multiple ICE sightings in the Hermiston area.
A sergeant from the Hermiston Police Department who spoke with an ICE officer July 9 was led to believe that there was a small operation occurring in the Eastern Washington and Oregon area, HPD Chief Jason Edmiston stated.
Edmiston stated it was later determined the officer had a large caseload and did not “have time to address immigration violations.”
“We cannot enforce immigration law and will not. Our involvement will only be to assist an o vfficer that is in need of immediate help due to distress. This is something we would do for [any] entity or agency,” Edmiston stated.
Zaira Sanchez, the external communications director with the organization Raices — which aims to “unite and educate Latinx people” of Umatilla County — said the organization had received recent reports of ICE sightings in the area.
She said early last week that ICE officers had been spotted questioning people in a van outside of Lorena’s on 11th Street in Hermiston.
“That invoked a lot of fear,” Sanchez said. “People were quick to check in on family members in vans that day.”
Sanchez said that the Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition hotline had received eight calls from the Hermiston area recently. The hotline takes reports of sightings and interactions with ICE in Oregon, and has volunteers trained to verify those sightings and provide resource referrals.
She said Raices hopes to form a rapid response team for immigration rights, but that the organization currently lacks the capacity.
There were reports on social media of ICE sightings at Walmart last Friday as well.
Jesse Roa, who works with the Tri-Cities Immigrant Rights Coalition, said the sighting was reported by volunteers specialized in spotting ICE officers.
He said there were also sightings in the Irrigon area.
Roa said that some people were using vacation time to avoid going out during the sightings, and others were leaving the area.
“(This) is tearing the community in half and adding a lot of fear. Not only for migrant families, but for people who are friends or relatives to families,” Roa said. “I think this community is really resilient. I’m pretty sure the community is going to come together to help each other.”
