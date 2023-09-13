PENDLETON — Pendleton native Kaden Clark at 23 is an eight-year veteran of the local culinary scene, and now is undertaking his greatest challenge yet: catering for the Pendleton Round-Up’s fabled 1910 Room.
The 1910 Room offers high-end cuisine with quality service at the top large outdoor rodeo in North America. An individual day pass to the room costs $300.
Clark has spent time in many of Pendleton’s kitchens, getting his start at Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, where he took the familiar culinary career path of beginning as a janitor, working to dishwasher, working to become a pantry chef and eventually earning a coveted spot as a line cook.
Since, Clark has worked in kitchens of The Prodigal Son Brewery and Pub and Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, where he developed his skills and nurtured his love of the cooking arts. Now, after completing his degree from Oregon State University during the coronavirus pandemic, Clark is Pendleton High School’s foods instructor, a move he said was motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family, which can be difficult to balance in restaurant life.
“My students always look at me and they try to guess my age,” Clark said with a laugh as he deftly diced red onions with a Japanese folded-steel knife he’d later incorporate into his menu for the 1910 Room. “I always ask them, how old do you think I am?”
The answers vary, Clark said, but when he reveals he is only 23, his students always are surprised.
“I want them to realize that they can do things like this when they put their minds to it and if you work hard,” Clark said. “If you know what you want in life, you can get and and you can make it happen faster than you think.”
Pendleton High School’s culinary program has housed the cooking for the 1910 Room for the last seven years, Clark said, and he only just got involved in 2022, throwing his hat in to assist in the kitchen for the two-weeks of work required to prep for the job.
“It got me thinking, what if I headed this? I have all the kids in my classes that know me already, and we struggled to get them to volunteer in the past. I thought I could get more volunteers,” Clark said. “It is a unique opportunity for the students to work in an environment where they’re cooking for the 1910 Room.”
That opportunity and Clark’s connection to his students brought the student volunteer count from six in 2022, to 37 students in 2023, blowing out all expectations.
“Its crazy, its awesome,” Clark said. “The students will be here helping Monday through Sunday of Round-Up week. We have a really good group, it’s an incredible group of kids that are in here helping us out.”
For Clark, catering for the 1910 Room and doing it alongside his students is exactly the kind of cooking he loves, he said, letting him work creatively while following his natural instinct to mentor Pendleton’s next generation of culinary students.
“This is the part of the kitchen life that I really enjoy,” Clark said. “I love being in the kitchen and cooking, I love menu creation and coming up with different new processes. Being able to be a part of that and come up with my own menu and design has been really fun, and lets us do things we wouldn’t be able to do in class for the kids.”
Clark’s menu is loosely based on a tasting he did earlier this year for the Round-Up, and focuses on bringing local produce and products to the forefront of every plate, incorporating even Pendleton Whisky across four of Clark’s recipes.
“In all we’re making five-course meals for four days, and every other day the menu switches,” Clark said. “Our only real instructions was to try to use as many local ingredients as possible and to use things from our biggest sponsors. In the end, I wanted to do something that represented who I am and what I enjoy, and would be something that’d be fun for the kids to engage with, learn about and feel proud they could make it.”
Clark and his students Sept. 11 prepared 340 crab cakes, something the students would have had little opportunity to learn to make before. Unfortunately, as much of the work is prep, the students often do not get to try what they’re cooking, Clark said, but he hopes the experience will stick with them.
“I love the restaurant industry for what it is, and I love doing this stuff,” he said. “I love spending time in the kitchen, especially with the kids, it makes it a lot of fun.”
