MORROW COUNTY — Five Morrow County Sheriff’s Office employees have resigned in the past 30 days, according to officials at the sheriff’s office.
Four of the employees who resigned were deputies and one was a sergeant, Morrow County Sheriff Kenneth Matlack said.
Matlack said there were several reasons why the employees left the sheriff’s office. One employee was moving to a new home with his wife in Redmond, and another moved to Portland, where his daughter has access to better, more consistent medical care at a local hospital, the sheriff said.
Three of the employees, however, resigned to seek opportunities elsewhere after they were not promoted during a series of shifts at the sheriff’s office that came after a longtime operations lieutenant resigned.
“Sometimes you don’t get selected,” Matlack said. “Sometimes you can work at it and do better, and sometimes the other guy is going to win.”
Matlack noted that he is not a “seniority-based” sheriff. Personality, temperament, loyalty and vision are what he looks for in promoting someone, rather than how long someone has been on the job.
“If I have people who are missing the mark, are really jerks and they’re just bad employees and whatever, generally speaking, they’re not going to be happy with the sheriff,” he said. “On the other hand, I get a lot of credit from people who are happy with my guys because they say, ‘Boy, you really have good people,’ and well, maybe I’m lucky, maybe I’m making good promotional opportunities, or maybe I’m hiring the right people and I luck out.”
Matlack said that some of the resignations may have been partly due to political reasons. He said some of the employees may have supported his opponent from the last election cycle, Mark Pratt, and over time decided that they do not align with Matlack’s view and efforts.
“Someone might have a different opinion about it than mine,” Matlack said. “I try to find people that I’ve hired who are loyal to the sheriff. They understand our mission, they buy into our mission, because I cannot hire people or promote people that doesn’t see where the ship is going.”
Matlack said regardless of the reasons why the employees left, he wishes them well on their future endeavors.
“My philosophy’s been that if you can be happy in your job then you’re going to do a lot better in your work,” he said. “But if you’re to the point where you’re not happy, you’re dissatisfied, then I’m not going to hold anybody” back.
Matlack said there are currently five positions open at the sheriff’s office. He added that the office has begun taking applications and is in the process of hiring more employees.
